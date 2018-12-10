Esterline Technologies (ESL) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. Barclays currently has $120.91 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of NYSE:ESL opened at $121.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Esterline Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esterline Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $401,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of Esterline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $13,037,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,986 shares of company stock worth $25,140,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the third quarter worth about $338,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

