Etheroll (DICE) Price Tops $0.35

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Etheroll token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00009884 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Etheroll has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Etheroll has a market cap of $2.43 million and $4,333.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Etheroll Token Profile

Etheroll’s genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 tokens. Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll. Etheroll’s official website is etheroll.com. The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll.

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

