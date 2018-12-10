EtherSportz (ESZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.00

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherSportz has a market cap of $128,389.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.02687365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00134567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00175813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.03 or 0.09346139 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029466 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz launched on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,905,580 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

