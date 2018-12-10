Europa Metals (EUZ) Shares Down 24.1%

Shares of Europa Metals Ltd (LON:EUZ) dropped 24.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 112,651,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

About Europa Metals (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Leon, Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018. Europa Metals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

