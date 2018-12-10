Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stock

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $1,587,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $257.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $245.57 and a 1-year high of $360.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.35.

In other news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,592,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,982,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,827. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

