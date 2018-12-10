Evonik Industries’ (EVK) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.23 ($38.64).

Shares of EVK traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €22.23 ($25.85). The stock had a trading volume of 417,816 shares. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

