Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.96. Evoqua Water Technologies shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 37476 shares.
Several research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Northcoast Research began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.
In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $244,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Snehal Desai bought 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $92,988.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,345 shares of company stock valued at $910,544.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,509,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,769 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,384,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,613,000 after acquiring an additional 179,682 shares during the period.
About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.