ExeLED (ELED) and Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Head-To-Head Survey

ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) and Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ExeLED and Orion Energy Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExeLED 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Energy Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orion Energy Systems has a consensus price target of $1.43, indicating a potential upside of 92.44%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than ExeLED.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ExeLED and Orion Energy Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExeLED $50,000.00 8.98 -$4.01 million N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems $60.30 million 0.36 -$13.12 million ($0.38) -1.95

ExeLED has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Energy Systems.

Volatility & Risk

ExeLED has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of ExeLED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ExeLED and Orion Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExeLED -19,547.07% N/A -3,122.32% Orion Energy Systems -13.52% -36.26% -19.02%

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats ExeLED on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExeLED

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products, including Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides an array of smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand or procured from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly; and through independent sales agencies and distributors, and energy service companies and electrical contractors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

