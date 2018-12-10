Exelon Co. (EXC) Stake Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,227 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 347,448 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313,398 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,899 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 208,066 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,759,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $120,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

NYSE EXC opened at $46.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

