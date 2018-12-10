Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,095. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $329.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

