F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 1,363.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 22.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 52,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 46.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 514,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.22 on Monday. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Calabrese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,068.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $257,895. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

