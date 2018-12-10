FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,153 Infosys Ltd (INFY)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Infosys by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Infosys by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Infosys by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

