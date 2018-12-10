Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $14.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 56.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 372,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 134,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $4,026,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 647.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 174,471 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $345.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

