Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,810 ($49.78).

FEVR traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,201 ($28.76). The company had a trading volume of 476,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,353.93 ($17.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,926 ($38.23).

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,930 ($38.29) per share, for a total transaction of £47,993.40 ($62,711.88).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

