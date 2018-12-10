Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.88 Million Position in CDW (CDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 24.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $1,482,029.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,840,698.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $1,481,469.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,753.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $7,600,172. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CDW stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.03. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

