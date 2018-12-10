Fifth Third Bancorp Has $17 Million Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,983 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 4,366.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Golub Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $238.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $170.43 and a 52-week high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.90.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/fifth-third-bancorp-has-17-million-position-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.