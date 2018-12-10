Financial Analysis: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) vs. Reliability (RLBY)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliability has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Reliability shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Reliability shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aehr Test Systems and Reliability, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Reliability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems -3.65% -5.37% -3.22% Reliability N/A N/A -312.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Reliability’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems $29.56 million 1.35 $520,000.00 N/A N/A Reliability N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Aehr Test Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Reliability.

Summary

Aehr Test Systems beats Reliability on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with various pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables integrated circuit (IC) manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of singulated bare die or very small multi-IC modules; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers WaferPak Aligner, which performs automatic alignment of the customer's wafer to the WaferPak cartridge; WaferPak contactors; and DiePak Loader that performs automatic loading of the customer's modules to the DiePak carrier. Further, Aehr Test Systems provides customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits. Reliability Incorporated was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

