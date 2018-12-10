Financial Contrast: Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) & IMMURON LTD/S (IMRN)

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) and IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and IMMURON LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $330,000.00 457.01 -$73.14 million N/A N/A IMMURON LTD/S $1.43 million 18.47 -$2.33 million N/A N/A

IMMURON LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMMURON LTD/S has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IMMURON LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and IMMURON LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -6,258.93% N/A -157.85% IMMURON LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northwest Biotherapeutics and IMMURON LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A IMMURON LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northwest Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $0.23, suggesting a potential downside of 21.21%. IMMURON LTD/S has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given IMMURON LTD/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMMURON LTD/S is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Summary

IMMURON LTD/S beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. It is developing DCVax-L, a product in Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastome multiforme, a brain cancer; and DCVax-Direct, a product in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat various types of inoperable solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

IMMURON LTD/S Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. The company markets Travelan for the prevention of travelers' diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase II clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, severe alcoholic hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is also developing IMM-529, a clinical stage product for clostridium difficile infections. The company has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop a vaccine for a form of dysentery; and US Naval Medical Research Center to test the reactivity and therapeutic effectiveness of Travelan against Campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. Immuron Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Carlton South, Australia.

