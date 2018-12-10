First Cobalt (FCC) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 227,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 641,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

FCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of First Cobalt from C$1.40 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.70 price objective on shares of First Cobalt and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

