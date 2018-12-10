First Colombia Gold (FCGD) & Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Critical Contrast

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Colombia Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 12 0 2.86

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $54.45, indicating a potential upside of 36.41%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Colombia Gold does not pay a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First Colombia Gold has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold $10,000.00 48.38 -$5.58 million N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $2.24 billion 4.18 $243.88 million $1.11 35.96

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than First Colombia Gold.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 4.60% 1.75% 1.07%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats First Colombia Gold on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, Its LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 2.7 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

