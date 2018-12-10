First Merchants Co. (FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce sales of $107.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.10 million and the lowest is $106.51 million. First Merchants reported sales of $97.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $415.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.70 million to $421.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $495.80 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $503.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 15,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,629. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

