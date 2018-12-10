First Merchants Co. (FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.40 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce sales of $107.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.10 million and the lowest is $106.51 million. First Merchants reported sales of $97.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $415.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.70 million to $421.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $495.80 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $503.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 15,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,629. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply