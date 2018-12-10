First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,671 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,728,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,664,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3,056.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 376,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,494,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 197.9% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after buying an additional 160,745 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $129.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $77.87 and a 1-year high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $280,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $7,626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,516. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

