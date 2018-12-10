First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 348,212 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 104.8% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 326.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 58,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 44,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,069,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Siegel acquired 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $186,823.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,590 shares of company stock worth $131,039. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $16.58 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 112.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/first-republic-investment-management-inc-raises-position-in-ares-capital-co-arcc.html.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.