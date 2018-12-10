First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 46,148 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,148 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $49.24 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

