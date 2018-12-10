First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 115.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

RVT opened at $13.43 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

