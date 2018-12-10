First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EZCORP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 309,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period.

EZCORP stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.91. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $476.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.58.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

