First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,191,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,605 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $60,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,616,000 after buying an additional 704,660 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.03 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $51.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

