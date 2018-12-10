Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 217.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,719.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.