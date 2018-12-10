Flash Market Capitalization Hits $4.21 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $14,122.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.02736136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00133663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00174650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.09181120 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

