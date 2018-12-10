Flex Ltd (FLEX) Holdings Raised by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,859,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,198 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for about 2.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 3.01% of Flex worth $208,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Flex by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,007,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,922 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 217,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $9.00 price target on Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

In other news, Director Marc A. Onetto acquired 11,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $97,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer acquired 27,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Flex Ltd (FLEX) Holdings Raised by Lyrical Asset Management LP” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/flex-ltd-flex-holdings-raised-by-lyrical-asset-management-lp.html.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.