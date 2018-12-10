Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

12/6/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

12/2/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

10/30/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/22/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,346.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 83,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.56 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $23,768,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,162,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,144,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,411,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

