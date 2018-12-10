Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRTY opened at $33.12 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/flow-traders-u-s-llc-acquires-new-position-in-proshares-ultrapro-short-russell2000-srty.html.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.