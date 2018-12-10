Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Chase Co. (CCF)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,983 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of Chase worth $139,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chase by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chase by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Chase by 15.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 39,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Get Chase alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $100.45 on Monday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $131.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st.

In related news, CFO Kenneth James Feroldi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/fmr-llc-lowers-holdings-in-chase-co-ccf.html.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.