Fmr LLC Sells 103,575 Shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,709,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 103,575 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Teekay Lng Partners worth $128,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth about $546,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Teekay Lng Partners stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Lng Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

