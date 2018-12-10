Fmr LLC Sells 694,317 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,474,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,317 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jeld-Wen worth $134,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 932,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $130,329.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

