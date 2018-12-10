FoldingCoin (FLDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,744.00

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One FoldingCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. FoldingCoin has a total market capitalization of $935,561.00 and approximately $2,744.00 worth of FoldingCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FoldingCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.02599652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.02970358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00703365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.01273451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00110916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.01620034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00340641 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024048 BTC.

FoldingCoin Profile

FLDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Stanford Folding hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2014. FoldingCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,416,990 tokens. The official website for FoldingCoin is www.foldingcoin.net. FoldingCoin’s official Twitter account is @FoldingCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FoldingCoin Token Trading

FoldingCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoldingCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FoldingCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FoldingCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

