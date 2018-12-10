Foot Locker (FL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have surged and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities bode well. The company also plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Further, it is exploring off-mall retail format opportunities and executing shop-in-shop spaces in collaboration with vendors. Certainly, these efforts would help attain long-term goals that include sales of $10 billion and net income margin of 8.5%. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 results are the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat estimates. Although sales fell marginally, earnings grew on a year-over-year basis. However, higher SG&A expenses rate remains an overhang on margin.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $56.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.09.

Shares of FL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.36. 57,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,075. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 126.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 139,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,178,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 85,314 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $3,953,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $37,272,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

