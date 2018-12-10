Shares of Forbidden Technologies plc (LON:FBT) rose 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Approximately 657,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 190,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).

Get Forbidden Technologies alerts:

In other Forbidden Technologies news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/forbidden-technologies-fbt-stock-price-up-12-1.html.

About Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Forbidden Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbidden Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.