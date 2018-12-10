Fore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 70,000 Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.39. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

