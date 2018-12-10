Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Position Reduced by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 379.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $309,030.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $65,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,929 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.87. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

