Franklin Resources Inc. Has $35.22 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,274 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $35,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. OTR Global lowered Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Shares of DLTR opened at $83.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

