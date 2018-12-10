Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $31,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $104.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $92.12 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wood & Company upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

