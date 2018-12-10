Franklin Square Holdings L.P. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Franklin Square Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 859.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

