Franklin Square Holdings L.P. Purchases Shares of 23,300 EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP)

Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. EQT GP accounts for about 0.7% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in EQT GP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,815,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after buying an additional 107,433 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in EQT GP by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after buying an additional 275,945 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in EQT GP by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 653,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 89,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EQT GP by 42.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in EQT GP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded EQT GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded EQT GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT GP from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price target on EQT GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE:EQGP opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EQT GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.93 million. EQT GP had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT GP Holdings LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQT GP’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other EQT GP news, COO Diana M. Charletta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $40,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EQT GP Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

