Frequency Electronics (FEIM) versus Data I/O (DAIO) Critical Survey

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

46.4% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Data I/O shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Data I/O shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Frequency Electronics and Data I/O, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Data I/O 0 0 2 0 3.00

Data I/O has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.82%. Given Data I/O’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Data I/O is more favorable than Frequency Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Electronics and Data I/O’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics -63.43% -20.58% -15.79% Data I/O 8.47% 8.68% 6.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frequency Electronics and Data I/O’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics $39.41 million 2.44 -$23.77 million N/A N/A Data I/O $34.05 million 1.25 $5.44 million N/A N/A

Data I/O has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frequency Electronics.

Summary

Data I/O beats Frequency Electronics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The company's products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers SentriX, a security provisioning system; LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems, such as FlashPAK III programmer; and Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, and industrial/Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.