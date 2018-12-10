Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s (FMS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 38.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis.

