FTS International (FTSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.35

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 15286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

FTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered FTS International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FTS International in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FTS International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on FTS International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $826.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.24 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 139.46% and a net margin of 14.98%. FTS International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Feinberg Stephen boosted its stake in FTS International by 144.0% during the second quarter. Feinberg Stephen now owns 927,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 547,272 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,256,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

