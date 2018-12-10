FuzeX (FXT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $384.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, COSS and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.02690119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00134528 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00176071 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.41 or 0.09359756 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00029485 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,402,780 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinbe, HitBTC, COSS, IDEX, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Token Store and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

