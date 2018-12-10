FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Methode Electronics Inc. Issued By B. Riley (MEI)

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Methode Electronics in a report released on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Shares of MEI opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $888.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

