FY2020 EPS Estimates for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) Boosted by Gabelli

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) – Investment analysts at Gabelli increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLX Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 6th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director John T. Collins purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 83,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $2,606,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.